Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 26 predictions from advanced model

The Syracuse Orange and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC clash at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Petersen Events Center. Pittsburgh is 15-13 overall and 11-6 at home, while Syracuse is 15-12 overall and 4-4 on the road. Both teams have struggled against the spread this season with matching 12-15 records. However, Syracuse is 4-1 against the number in its last five games. The Panthers are favored by one-point in the latest Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse odds, while the over-under is set at 137.

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse spread: Pittsburgh -1

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse over-under: 137 points

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse money line: Pittsburgh -114, Syracuse -105

What you need to know about Pittsburgh

It was close but the Panthers ultimately fell short as they lost 59-56 to the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday. Guard Xavier Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 16 points in addition to six steals. Johnson is third on the team in points per game (11.9) and first on the team in assists per game (5.1).

Pittsburgh is just 1-4 against the spread in its last five home games, however the Panthers are 9-2 against the number in their last 11 contests against Syracuse on their home floor.

What you need to know about Syracuse

Syracuse was able to grind out a solid win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this past Saturday, winning 79-72. Four players on Syracuse scored in the double digits: forward Elijah Hughes (20), forward Marek Dolezaj (20), guard Joseph Girard III (15), and guard Buddy Boeheim (13).

Syracuse enters Wednesday's matchup averaging 74.0 points per game this season, and the Orange have had massive success against Pittsburgh recently. In fact, Syracuse is 6-0 in its last six meetings against the Panthers.

