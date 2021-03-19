The Syracuse Orange are a No. 11 seed for just the second time and a double-digit seed for only the third time as they get ready to face the No. 6 San Diego State Aztecs in a 2021 NCAA Tournament first-round Midwest Region matchup on Friday. But the Orange have been in this position recently. In 2018, Syracuse (16-9) was seeded No. 11 in the Midwest Region and advanced to the Sweet 16. The Orange are 3-1 as a No. 11 seed. They will face a formidable opening round foe in the Aztecs (23-4), who have a sturdy defense that boosted them to the Mountain West regular season and conference championships.

Tip-off for this first-round 2021 March Madness contest is set for 9:40 p.m. ET from Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Aztecs are three-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. San Diego State odds per William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points is set at 139.

Syracuse vs. San Diego State spread: San Diego State -3

Syracuse vs. San Diego State over-under: 139 points

Syracuse vs. San Diego State money line: San Diego State -160, Syracuse +140

SYR: The Orange are making their 41st NCAA Tournament appearance overall and the 35th under Jim Boeheim, having advanced to six final fours.

SDSU: The Aztecs ate eighth in the nation in scoring defense at 60.6 points per game.

Why Syracuse can cover

Syracuse is 64-40 (.615) all-time in NCAA Tournament play. The Orange have won both of their past meetings with the Aztecs, in 2012 and 2007. It has not been a frequent occurrence for Syracuse to be a double-digit seed, but in addition to their Sweet 16 run as a No. 11 two years ago, the Orange made it to the Final Four as a No. 10 seed in 2016. Syracuse had won three straight games before losing to Virginia in an ACC Tournament quarterfinals thriller, 72-69. Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 31 points in the loss to Virginia.

Buddy Boeheim became the first Syracuse player to be named to the ACC's All-Tournament First Team. His 31 points vs. Virginia was the most points scored by a Syracuse player in an ACC Tournament game. He leads the Orange in scoring at 17.1 points per game. He is averaging 23.3 points over his last seven outings. Alan Griffin is averaging 14.7 points per game. Quincy Guerrier checks in at 14.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Orange have lost eight of 11 games away from home this season, so they will have to buck that trend against the Aztecs.

Why San Diego State can cover

The Aztecs have the No. 8 defense in the nation and are seventh in the country in defensive field goal percentage (38.7) and 16th in turnover margin (plus-3.9 per game). They also have much for Syracuse to deal with from the offensive side. Matt Mitchell was the Mountain West Player of the Year and averages 15.4 points per game. He was named an honorable mention All- American by the Associated Press. Jordan Schakel averages 14.3 points per game and ranks third in the country in 3-point field goal percentage at 46.7. He has made 78 of his 167 attempts.

San Diego State has won 14 straight games. The Aztecs are making their 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, and have a 6-12 record. San Diego State beat Utah State, 68-57 in the Mountain West championship game.

