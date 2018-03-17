Syracuse vs. TCU: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

Syracuse advanced out of the First Four on Wednesday night in Dayton, Ohio, by grinding out a slugfest against Arizona State, 60-56. With the field of 64 set, next up for the Orange is a matchup against No. 6 TCU on Friday. The Horned Frogs will be on upset alert against the last team into the full bracket. Below you'll find out how to watch and stream the first round contest.

About No. 6 TCU

TCU hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 1998, but in year two of the Jamie Dixon era, the Horned Frogs have gone from formidable up-and-comer to a legitimate tourney team. Their offense is uber-efficient and every starter has the capability to explode on any given night. What TCU lacks in defensive prowess it more than makes up for on offense.

About No. 11 Syracuse

The last time Syracuse made the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team, it got hot and put together a Final Four run, so do not doubt Jim Boeheim. The zone defense has worked pretty well for the Orange this year, but when it doesn't, things get tough for a Syracuse team that ranks as a bottom-50 shooting team.

Viewing Information

Location : Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan



: Little Caesar's Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Date : Friday, March 16 -- 9:40 p.m. ET



: Friday, March 16 -- 9:40 p.m. ET TV : CBS



: CBS Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) App: NCAA March Madness Live



Embrace the madness!