Syracuse vs. UConn: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream

The Garden will likely be buzzing as if it was March -- and back in the old Big East days.

Syracuse vs. UConn in Manhattan? It's always worth the watch.

This season, it becomes even more intriguing. The Orange are ranked 15th in the latest AP Poll. UConn is in its first season under Dan Hurley, who turned around Rhode Island's program and parlayed that into his dream job. Both teams are 2-0 heading into this game. The Orange are rumored to be one of the best teams in college basketball -- but Thursday night provides what could be a good litmus test.

For the Huskies, a win over Syracuse would practically announce a return to relevancy on a national stage.

Viewing information

When : Thursday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. ET



: Thursday, Nov. 15, at 7 p.m. ET Where : Madison Square Garden in New York City



: Madison Square Garden in New York City TV: ESPN



ESPN Live stream: Watch ESPN

Game prediction, pick

Latest odds via SportsLine: Syracuse -8

UConn's playing with heart, and early signs are good, but I like what Jim Boeheim's got going on in central New York. Oshae Brissett could easily become of the best sophomores in the country -- and then there's Tyus Battle, who is one of the toughest players in the ACC. UConn's got experience but Syracuse does as well, and it wins out in length and height. Pick: Syracuse -8

