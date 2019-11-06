Syracuse vs. Virginia: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia basketball game

Who's Playing

Syracuse (home) vs. No. 2 Virginia (away)

Last Season Records: Syracuse 20-13; Virginia 29-3

What to Know

The Virginia Cavaliers and the Syracuse Orange are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carrier Dome. Virginia enters the season as the reigning NCAA champion after a 29-3 regular season and an 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the finals. Syracuse went 20-13 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 78-69 to the Baylor Bears in the first round.

The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

  • When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
  • Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Orange.

Over/Under: 123

Series History

Virginia have won four out of their last six games against Syracuse.

  • Mar 04, 2019 - Virginia 79 vs. Syracuse 53
  • Feb 03, 2018 - Virginia 59 vs. Syracuse 44
  • Jan 09, 2018 - Virginia 68 vs. Syracuse 61
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Syracuse 66 vs. Virginia 62
  • Mar 27, 2016 - Syracuse 68 vs. Virginia 62
  • Jan 24, 2016 - Virginia 73 vs. Syracuse 65
