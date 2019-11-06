Syracuse vs. Virginia: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Syracuse vs. Virginia basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse (home) vs. No. 2 Virginia (away)
Last Season Records: Syracuse 20-13; Virginia 29-3
What to Know
The Virginia Cavaliers and the Syracuse Orange are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carrier Dome. Virginia enters the season as the reigning NCAA champion after a 29-3 regular season and an 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the finals. Syracuse went 20-13 last year and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 78-69 to the Baylor Bears in the first round.
The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Carrier Dome -- Syracuse, New York
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a 3-point favorite against the Orange.
Over/Under: 123
Series History
Virginia have won four out of their last six games against Syracuse.
- Mar 04, 2019 - Virginia 79 vs. Syracuse 53
- Feb 03, 2018 - Virginia 59 vs. Syracuse 44
- Jan 09, 2018 - Virginia 68 vs. Syracuse 61
- Feb 04, 2017 - Syracuse 66 vs. Virginia 62
- Mar 27, 2016 - Syracuse 68 vs. Virginia 62
- Jan 24, 2016 - Virginia 73 vs. Syracuse 65
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: Best bets across three sports
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Tyrese Maxey saved Champions Classic
Tuesday night's unprecedented doubleheader didn't live up to the hype, but Maxey massively...
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky takes No. 1
The Wildcats looked fantastic while taking down Tom Izzo's Spartans late Tuesday in New York
-
Wake Forest vs Boston College odds, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Wake Forest vs. Boston College game...
-
Podcast: Kentucky looks like No. 1
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss all things Champions Classic from Madison Square Garden
-
North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Wednesday's Notre Dame vs. UNC game 10,000 times.
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...