Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Syracuse

Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-5; Syracuse 10-6

What to Know

The Virginia Tech Hokies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Virginia Tech and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at JMA Wireless Dome. The Hokies and 'Cuse are even-steven over their past eight head-to-heads (4-4).

It was close but no cigar for Virginia Tech as they fell 73-69 to the NC State Wolfpack this past Saturday. Guard Sean Pedulla (19 points) was the top scorer for Virginia Tech.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse came up short against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday, falling 73-66. Despite the loss, the Orange got a solid performance out of guard Joseph Girard III, who shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 19 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Hokies are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York

JMA Wireless Dome -- Syracuse, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The Hokies are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Syracuse and Virginia Tech both have four wins in their last eight games.