The eighth-seeded Syracuse Orange and ninth-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons begin their Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament action when they meet in a second-round matchup on Wednesday. The Demon Deacons (18-13, 10-10 ACC), who have lost two in a row, are 1-2 on neutral courts this season. The Orange (17-14, 10-10), who have lost four of five, are 1-1 in neutral-site games. Syracuse won the only regular-season meeting between the teams, 72-63 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, on Saturday. Syracuse leads the all-time series 11-2, including a 1-0 series edge in games played in the ACC Tournament.

Tip-off from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, is set for noon ET. The Demon Deacons are 2-point favorites in the latest Wake Forest vs. Syracuse odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 153.5. Before making any Wake Forest vs. Syracuse picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse spread: Wake Forest -2

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse over/under: 153.5 points

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse money line: Wake Forest -135, Syracuse +115

WF: The Over is 4-0 in the Demon Deacons' last four Wednesday games

SYR: The Orange are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up win

Why Wake Forest can cover

Senior guard Tyree Appleby leads the Demon Deacons, and is coming off a 21-point, eight-assist, five-rebound and three-steal performance in Saturday's loss at Syracuse. In a 92-85 win over North Carolina, he scored 35 points to surpass the 2,000 career-point mark and heads into the ACC Tournament with 2,135 points, 18th-most among active Division I players and second-most among ACC players. For the season, he is averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He is connecting on 43.6% of his field goals and 82.4% of his free throws.

Also helping power Wake Forest is sophomore guard Cameron Hildreth. In 31 games, including 26 starts, Hildreth is averaging 12.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals. He has reached double-digit scoring in 20 games, including one double-double and one triple-double. He scored 14 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in a 97-70 win over Hampton on Nov. 26.

Why Syracuse can cover

Senior guard Joseph Girard III has been solid this season, averaging 16.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He is connecting on 40.6% of his field goal attempts, including 38.1% from 3-point range, and 85.3% from the foul line. He is coming off a 16-point and four-assist effort in Saturday's win over the Demon Deacons. Girard has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last eight games and in 25 games this year. He scored a season-high 31 points in a 74-71 overtime win over Richmond on Nov. 21.

Also powering the Orange is freshman guard Judah Mintz, who poured in 17 points, dished out five assists and grabbed three rebounds and three steals in Saturday's win over Wake Forest. It was his 12th consecutive double-digit scoring game. For the season, he has reached double-figure scoring 27 times, including one double-double – a 16-point, 10-assist performance in an 83-64 win over Georgetown on Dec. 10. He is averaging 16.2 points, 4.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

