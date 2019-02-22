Syracuse's Jim Boeheim will coach Saturday vs. No. 1 Duke days after hitting, killing pedestrian
Boeheim was involved in a fatal accident Wednesday and was absent from the team's practice on Thursday
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim will be on the sideline for the Orange's Saturday night home game vs. No. 1 Duke, university athletic director John Wildhack announced Friday.
Boeheim's status for the game was previously in question due to his absence from the team's practice Thursday after Boeheim accidentally hit and killed a man with his car on Wednesday night.
No charges are expected for Boeheim, who passed all sobriety tests. Police said the 74-year-old coach was fully cooperative in their investigation and took proper action after the accident that took the life of 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez on icy Interstate 690 late Wednesday night.
"The Jimenez family has suffered a tremendous loss," Wildhack said in his statement. "Our community is shaken. The Boeheim family is heartbroken over what happened, as we all are. This is a very difficult time. I know that Coach Boeheim's players gain strength from him, just as he gains strength from his players. Our entire community gains strength from each other. With this in mind, and after thoughtful consideration, I have respectfully decided that Coach Boeheim will resume his coaching duties later today and will coach in tomorrow night's game against Duke. We continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family as they continue to mourn this tragic loss."
On Thursday, Boeheim issued this statement: "I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as a the result of last night's accident. Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time."
The Orange are 18-8 and will face a Duke team that won't have star freshman Zion Williamson available (right knee sprain). Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
