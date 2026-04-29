T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State have agreed to a 10-year contract extension coming off the Cyclones' third Sweet 16 appearance in the last five years this season, CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reports. This comes on the heels of Otzelberger being pursued by UNC in its search this offseason and Iowa State's noted rise amongst the Big 12's best programs.

Signed through June 2036, Otzelberger's annual salary has been raised to $6 million, which ranks seventh on the national list of highest-paid coaches behind Bill Self at Kansas ($8.8 million) and John Calipari at Arkansas ($8.3 million) among others.

Over five seasons in Ames, Otzelberger is 124-52 overall, including a 54-38 mark in Big 12 play. During the 2023-24 season, the Cyclones won the conference tournament and reached the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second time in his first three years.

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Only Houston, Kansas and Arizona have more have more victories than Iowa State since Otzelberger was hired at Iowa State among Big 12 programs. Iowa State welcomes back starting center Blake Buchanan, along with primary contributors Killyan Toure, Jamarion Batemon and Dominykas Pleta along with transfers Bully Johnson (Bradley), Tre Singleton (Northwestern), Leon Bond III (Northern Iowa), Taj Manning (Kansas State) and Ryan Prather Jr. (Robert Morris) to fill roles.

Iowa State's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 15 nationally and includes three four-star signees along with five transfers.

Inside Otzelberger's rewarding extension

This marks a clear signal that the Cyclones are committed to sustained relevance in one of college basketball's most unforgiving conferences in the coming seasons.

Otzelberger didn't inherit stability when he arrived prior to the 2021-22 season. He walked into a rebuild. Iowa State was coming off a historically poor campaign, the kind that typically requires multiple years just to regain footing after a winless showing in conference play. Instead, Otzelberger accelerated the timeline. Almost immediately, the Cyclones transformed from an afterthought into a defensive-minded, tournament-caliber team that opponents dread preparing for. That doesn't happen by accident, and it certainly doesn't happen without alignment from the top down.

This extension reinforces that alignment.

From an administrative standpoint, locking in Otzelberger eliminates uncertainty. In today's college basketball ecosystem — where coaching turnover, transfer portal volatility and NIL dynamics create constant movement — continuity is currency. Iowa State has it and recruits, transfers and current players understand exactly who is leading the program and what the identity will be moving forward.

That matters, especially in a league like the Big 12, where consistency often separates the middle tier from legitimate contenders. There's also a recruiting ripple effect. Otzelberger has carved out a reputation as a relentless recruiter and talent evaluator, particularly in the portal.

Securing his future with this extension provides Iowa State with a stronger pitch: come develop in a system that's proven, physical, and not going anywhere. Stability sells, especially at a program coming off its fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth.