Tacko Fall, 7-foot-6 UCF center, out for season with shoulder injury
Fall is being shut down after dealing with shoulder injuries and will undergo surgery soon
The tallest player in college basketball, 7-foot-6 UCF center Tacko Fall, will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season with a shoulder injury.
Fall played through the injury this season after hurting it last summer but has decided to undergo surgery in a week.
"It's unfortunate for any young man to miss this amount of time playing the game that he loves due to an injury," UFC coach Johnny Dawkins said of the injury to his big man. "Our top priority at UCF is to maintain the well-being of our student-athletes, so our main concern right now is getting Tacko back to being 100 percent healthy."
Fall played the final game of his season on Tuesday in a loss to Cincinnati. He scored 7 points and logged nine rebounds in a losing effort.
A junior from Senegal, Fall averaged 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in the Knights' 12-6 start.
-
Sunday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Wildcats' resume doesn't seem too impressive right now
-
Curious no-call dooms UK vs. Florida
Was there contact? 'Everybody saw it,' UK coach John Calipari said
-
UK's season is slipping away
After losing its second game this week, a deep NCAA Tournament run looks far-fetched for U...
-
Coach K, 70, has never been better
Coach K shows he is on on top of his game by landing the best three prospects in the Class...
-
Winners, losers: Ohio State rising
The Buckeyes and Boilermakers continue to assert their dominance in the Big Ten
-
Duke lands No. 3 prospect Williamson
The 5-star phenom was thought to be headed to Clemson, but was swayed to the Blue Devils
Add a Comment