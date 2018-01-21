Tacko Fall, 7-foot-6 UCF center, out for season with shoulder injury

The tallest player in college basketball, 7-foot-6 UCF center Tacko Fall, will miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season with a shoulder injury.

Fall played through the injury this season after hurting it last summer but has decided to undergo surgery in a week.

"It's unfortunate for any young man to miss this amount of time playing the game that he loves due to an injury," UFC coach Johnny Dawkins said of the injury to his big man. "Our top priority at UCF is to maintain the well-being of our student-athletes, so our main concern right now is getting Tacko back to being 100 percent healthy."

Fall played the final game of his season on Tuesday in a loss to Cincinnati. He scored 7 points and logged nine rebounds in a losing effort.

A junior from Senegal, Fall averaged 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in the Knights' 12-6 start.