One of the more electric players in college basketball is opting for a second season on the Plains. After testing NBA waters for more than a month, rising sophomore Tahaad Pettiford is headed back to Auburn, sources told CBS Sports.

Pettiford received some encouraging feedback after a productive month-long process of NBA workouts and interviews — including a standout display earlier this month at the NBA Draft Combine — but the 6-footer was primarily looking to leave only if he received assurances of being a first-round pick, one source said. Shy of that, he had a robust NIL package awaiting back at Auburn, believed to be worth more than $2 million, a source told CBS Sports.

So, with a good payday and a guaranteed role as Auburn's go-to guy in-waiting, Pettiford's set to be a high-impact sophomore with the potential of growing into one of the better guards in college hoops.

A former four-star prospect (ranked 29th in his class) who will turn 20 later this summer, Pettiford averaged 11.2 points, 3.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game on an Auburn team that spent nearly half the season ranked No. 1 in 2024-25. The Tigers snagged a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed after winning the SEC regular-season title and entering the NCAAs with a 28-5 record. Auburn earned its might in the record-setting 14-bid SEC, standing atop that league after arguably the most grueling conference schedule in history.

Bruce Pearl's group reached the Final Four, falling to eventual national champion/SEC brethren Florida in the national semifinals. Pettiford went for 16 or more points in three of Auburn's five NCAA tourney games — though he was held to seven points along with three turnovers against Florida.

The Tigers lost a lot from that team, most notably consensus First Team All-American Johni Broome to graduation. Chad Baker-Mazara transferred to USC, while Dylan Cardwell, Denver Jones and Chaney Johnson all graduated as well. Pettiford will be the most accomplished returning player to the roster, teaming up with a bevy of transfers: Keyshawn Hall (18.8 ppg at UCF), Elyjah Freeman (19.3 ppg and an All-American at D-II Lincoln Memorial) and KeShawn Murphy (11.7 ppg at Mississippi State). The Pettiford news also came on the same day as Auburn receiving a commitment from talented Serbian power forward Filip Jovic.

Ultimately, Auburn's success next season will center around Pettiford's progress. The southpaw lead guard should rank among the most creative talents in the sport. Auburn's won 27 or more games three of the past four seasons and will likely need Pettiford to play like an All-American in order to reach those heights again in 2025-26.

