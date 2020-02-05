Talk to the Palm: Bracketology mailbag answers if the Big Ten could land 12 teams in the NCAA Tournament

It's time once again for the Talk to the Palm Bracketology mailbag. Super Bowl Sunday marked six weeks until Selection Sunday and that can mean only one thing – football is over and college basketball has hit crunch time.

As usual, when I ask for questions, I get a lot that look like this…

What does my team have to do to get in?

What does my team have to do to get a certain seed?

Again, with so much time left and so little information, I cannot answer those questions. The main reason is that it's not only about you. I need to know what the dozens of other team competing for a spot in the bracket or the several competing for a seed are going to do also. My advice is that if you want to get in, win the conference tournament and if you want a better seed, stop losing.

The list of teams I was asked about this week in this vein are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Butler, Georgetown, Illinois, Indiana, Louisville, Purdue, South Carolina, San Diego State, Syracuse, USC and Xavier. Sorry, I could not help you folks.

That does not mean all questions about individual teams cannot be answered though.

Q: Why did Saint Louis fall out of the bracket after two wins last week? -- @mikezor052588

A: Again, everything is relative and it is not just about you. Saint Louis was still in Friday's bracket but dropped out Monday because Xavier and Wisconsin picked up big wins and jumped them, along with Tulsa taking over the lead in the American Athletic Conference and stealing an at-large bid. Also, resumes are reevaluated for every bracket. Sometimes, a previous opponent is better or worse than it may have appeared before. The bracket is not a poll. Teams can win and move down or lose and move up.

Q: What does Providence have to do to get into the bubble discussion? -- @Coach_Swanson

A: This one is sufficiently vague as to be answerable. First off, the info in the question is wrong. Providence is 7-5 in its last 12 games dating back to Dec. 14 and the win at Butler on Saturday ended a three-game losing streak.

Teams get on my bubble when they have a reasonable chance to play their way in or out of the bracket in a relatively short time. The Friars are not there yet because they have too many holes in their resume. They have a poor record against better teams and four bad losses, which will be hard to overcome. Also, at the moment, they are only 12-10 overall, which is two games short of bracket consideration and one game short of bubble consideration. With all that in mind, turn that current one game winning streak into three and I'll look at them again.



Q: What is your take on the importance of geography when placing teams in regions? It feels like it can cause some regions to be harder than others. -- @realgrantc

A: It can, but the feedback the NCAA has received from the schools consistently says teams would prefer to play close to home if possible, so they try to accommodate that. Regional preference is given to the top 16 teams in order on each seed line and sub regional preference to teams after that. Conference separation and a few other bracketing rules have to be followed as well. The committee adds up the overall rankings of the top four teams in each region to check for balance. If the difference between the toughest and easiest is five for less, that is considered good enough.

Q: Is it realistic for the Big Ten to get 12 teams into the NCAA Tournament? -- @lee_chris04

A That seems pretty unlikely. Right now, Purdue and Minnesota are struggling to put together a good enough record to be considered. If they got hot enough to get in, it would likely come at the expense of one or two of the other twelve. Ten teams seems like a more realistic maximum for the Big Ten, and that number is sufficiently gaudy.

Q: Can we go back to 48 teams this year? -- @Ihatelightblue

A: I am in favor of 64 every year, but they don't ask me. That question is really a comment on the poor quality of the bubble teams, but it is no different this year than any other. A lot of the power conference bubble teams are still filling out their resumes and the holes left from either a relatively bad non-conference schedule or bad performance against that schedule. In another month or so, most of these teams will be off the bubble one way or another. Everyone will still say it is the weakest bubble ever, but it will be about the same as every other year.



