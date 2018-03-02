Tar Heels freshman Jalek Felton reportedly withdraws from North Carolina
Felton was a top-30 prospect in the Class of 2017
North Carolina freshman guard Jalek Felton, a former top-30 prospect in the Class of 2017 who was serving an indefinite suspension since January, has withdrawn from the school according to the News & Observer.
Felton was ineligible to participate in any university-related activities as a result of the suspension by the university.
"Essentially they kicked him out without giving him his rights," Durham-based attorney Kerry Sutton told the News & Observer. "It's disturbing."
The university was gathering evidence amid allegations of misconduct made against Felton, however the details of those specific allegations are unclear at this time. He has already received his release from the school and is eligible to transfer and play elsewhere.
Felton, the nephew of former UNC guard Raymond Felton, was averaging 2.9 points and 1.6 assists in a backup role.
