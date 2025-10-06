Tarleton State coach Billy Gillispie has been cleared of an employee conduct review by the Texas A&M System and will be reinstated immediately, the program announced Monday. Gillispie, 65, was placed on temporary administrative leave during an investigation by the university over a complaint.

"We're thankful to the Texas A&M System for working expeditiously in addressing this anonymous complaint," Tarleton State vice president and director of athletics Steve Uryasz said in a statement. "The welfare of our student-athletes is of the utmost importance to Tarleton State University and the Texas A&M System. We look forward to the start of the Texan Men's Basketball season."

The university provided no details about the nature of the complaint.

Gillispie is entering his sixth season as Tarleton State's coach. The former UTEP, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech coach owns a 226-182 record as a Division I coach and has gone 78-74 since taking over the Tarleton State program in 2020. After his exit from Texas Tech in 2012 due to health concerns, he took a few years off before being hired as both the coach and athletic director at his alma mater, Ranger College, where he held that position from 2015-20.

Tarleton State opens the 2025-26 season against SMU on Nov. 3. The Texans finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 12-20 overall record, which included a 7-9 mark in WAC play.