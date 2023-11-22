Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 3-2, Tarleton State 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California

JSerra Pavilion -- San Juan Capistrano, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the Cal-Baker. Roadrunners at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at JSerra Pavilion. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

On Monday, the Texans earned a 66-59 win over the Governors. The victory was just what Tarleton State needed coming off of a 86-63 loss in their prior game.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Roadrunners beat the Hornets 75-71 on Monday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Cal-Baker.

The Texans now have a winning record of 3-2. As for the Roadrunners, they now also have a winning record of 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tarleton State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Cal-Baker. struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.