Cal Baptist Lancers @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Cal Baptist 8-8, Tarleton State 7-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Tarleton State will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Wisdom Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Tarleton State is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Utah Tech just ended the team's four-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 58-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Trailblazers.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist came up short against Utah Valley on Saturday and fell 75-69.

Tarleton State's loss dropped their record down to 7-11. As for Cal Baptist, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Tarleton State has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 36.8% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Cal Baptist, though, as they've only made 29.9% of their threes this season. Given Tarleton State's sizable advantage in that area, Cal Baptist will need to find a way to close that gap.

Tarleton State strolled past Cal Baptist when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a score of 82-65. Does Tarleton State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Cal Baptist turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a 3.5-point favorite against Tarleton State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Cal Baptist has won 5 out of their last 6 games against Tarleton State.