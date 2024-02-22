Who's Playing

Grand Canyon Antelopes @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Grand Canyon 24-2, Tarleton State 18-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Grand Canyon has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tarleton State Texans will face off in a WAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Wisdom Gym. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Saturday, the Antelopes narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Lancers 79-76. The overall outcome was as expected, but Cal Baptist made it much more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State waltzed into their matchup on Thursday with five straight wins but they left with six. They had just enough and edged the Mavericks out 80-78.

The Antelopes' win was their 15th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 24-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.9 points per game. As for the Texans, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season.

Everything came up roses for Grand Canyon against the Texans in their previous matchup back in January as the team secured a 74-48 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grand Canyon since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Grand Canyon has won 4 out of their last 5 games against Tarleton State.