Jax. State Gamecocks @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Jax. State 4-7, Tarleton State 8-2

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Tarleton State Texans will stay at home for another game and welcome the Jax. State Gamecocks at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Wisdom Gymnasium. The pair have allowed few points on average, (Tarleton State: 62.6, Jax. State: 62.7) so any points scored will be well earned.

Tarleton State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 19 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Warriors at home to the tune of 85-47. With Tarleton State ahead 45-26 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Meanwhile, Jax. State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. The matchup between the Gamecocks and the Badgers wasn't particularly close, with the Gamecocks falling 75-60.

Jax. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Texans' win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-2. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 89.0 points per game. As for the Gamecocks, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-7.