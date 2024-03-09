Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: Seattle 18-12, Tarleton State 22-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Tarleton State Texans and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Wisdom Gym. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Tarleton State unfortunately witnessed the end of their ten-game winning streak on Thursday. They fell just short of the Wolverines by a score of 63-60.

Meanwhile, Seattle's game on Thursday was all tied up 31-31 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 64-59 to the Wildcats. Seattle has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Texans' defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 22-7. As for the Redhawks, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 18-12.

Tarleton State beat Seattle 82-77 in their previous meeting back in February. Does Tarleton State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Seattle turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Seattle has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Tarleton State.