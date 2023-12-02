Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Tarleton State Texans

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 2-6, Tarleton State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros and the Tarleton State Texans are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on December 2nd at Wisdom Gymnasium. UT-Rio Grande Valley is staggering into the matchup hobbled by three consecutive losses, while Tarleton State will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20.4% worse than the opposition, a fact UT-Rio Grande Valley found out the hard way on Wednesday. They fell 79-69 to the Antelopes.

Meanwhile, the Texans had just enough and edged the Lumberjacks out 68-66 on Wednesday.

The Red Wolves' win bumped their season record to 2-4 while the Vaqueros' defeat dropped theirs to 2-5.

While only Tarleton State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, Tarleton State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT-Rio Grande Valley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tarleton State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Tarleton State is a big 11-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Tarleton State has won 5 out of their last 7 games against UT-Rio Grande Valley.