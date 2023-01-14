Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ Tarleton State

Current Records: Abilene Christian 9-8; Tarleton State 9-8

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats are 4-0 against the Tarleton State Texans since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Abilene Christian is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Tarleton State at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Wisdom Gymnasium. The Texans should still be riding high after a win, while the Wildcats will be looking to regain their footing.

On Wednesday, Abilene Christian lost to the UTRGV Vaqueros on the road by a decisive 103-86 margin.

Meanwhile, the Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Tarleton State proved too difficult a challenge. Tarleton State beat the Cougars 73-63.

Abilene Christian and Tarleton State now sit at an identical 9-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Abilene Christian comes into the contest boasting the fifth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.2. Tarleton State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 18.8 takeaways on average, good for ninth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Abilene Christian have won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last four years.