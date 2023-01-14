Who's Playing
Abilene Christian @ Tarleton State
Current Records: Abilene Christian 9-8; Tarleton State 9-8
What to Know
The Abilene Christian Wildcats are 4-0 against the Tarleton State Texans since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Abilene Christian is on the road again on Saturday and plays against Tarleton State at 5 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Wisdom Gymnasium. The Texans should still be riding high after a win, while the Wildcats will be looking to regain their footing.
On Wednesday, Abilene Christian lost to the UTRGV Vaqueros on the road by a decisive 103-86 margin.
Meanwhile, the Chicago State Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Tarleton State proved too difficult a challenge. Tarleton State beat the Cougars 73-63.
Abilene Christian and Tarleton State now sit at an identical 9-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Abilene Christian comes into the contest boasting the fifth most takeaways per game in college basketball at 19.2. Tarleton State is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 18.8 takeaways on average, good for ninth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Abilene Christian have won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last four years.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Abilene Christian 69 vs. Tarleton State 63
- Mar 05, 2022 - Abilene Christian 61 vs. Tarleton State 56
- Feb 12, 2022 - Abilene Christian 77 vs. Tarleton State 63
- Dec 05, 2020 - Abilene Christian 69 vs. Tarleton State 48