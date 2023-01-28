Who's Playing

Grand Canyon @ Tarleton State

Current Records: Grand Canyon 14-7; Tarleton State 11-10

What to Know

The Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Tarleton State Texans are set to square off in a WAC matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Wisdom Gymnasium.

The Abilene Christian Wildcats typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Antelopes proved too difficult a challenge. Grand Canyon narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Abilene Christian 75-73.

Speaking of close games: the Utah Tech Trailblazers typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Tarleton State proved too difficult a challenge. Tarleton State came out on top in a nail-biter against Utah Tech, sneaking past 74-72.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Grand Canyon is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take the Antelopes against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Everything went Grand Canyon's way against Tarleton State when the two teams previously met in January of last year as they made off with an 80-59 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Grand Canyon since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Antelopes are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Antelopes as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -114

Series History

Grand Canyon have won all of the games they've played against Tarleton State in the last four years.