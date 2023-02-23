Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Tarleton State

Current Records: Utah Valley 21-6; Tarleton State 14-14

What to Know

The Utah Valley Wolverines are 3-1 against the Tarleton State Texans since January of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Utah Valley is on the road again on Thursday and plays against Tarleton State at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Wisdom Gymnasium. The Wolverines won both of their matches against the Texans last season (77-55 and 69-56) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The Seattle Redhawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley beat Seattle 67-58.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 64-59 to the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Utah Valley's win lifted them to 21-6 while Tarleton State's defeat dropped them down to 14-14. We'll see if the Wolverines can repeat their recent success or if the Texans bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gymnasium -- Stephenville, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Utah Valley have won three out of their last four games against Tarleton State.