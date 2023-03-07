Who's Playing

UTRGV @ Tarleton State

Regular Season Records: UTRGV 15-16; Tarleton State 16-15

What to Know

The Tarleton State Texans and the UTRGV Vaqueros are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 7 at Orleans Arena in the first round of the Western Athletic Conference Tourney. If the matchup is anything like UTRGV's 99-95 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Everything came up roses for the Texans at home against the Southwestern Assemblies of God Lions last Tuesday as the team secured a 110-45 victory.

Meanwhile, UTRGV ended up a good deal behind the California Baptist Lancers when they played last week, losing 88-70.

Tarleton State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Tarleton State, who are 13-14 against the spread.

Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tarleton State enters the contest with 18.1 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Vaqueros are 359th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.1 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against UTRGV.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada

Orleans Arena -- Paradise, Nevada Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Texans are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vaqueros, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tarleton State have won four out of their last six games against UTRGV.