Taylor University holds traditional Silent Night game, comes out on losing end for first time

The annual Silent Night game at Taylor University is one of the most underrated, underappreciated traditions in all of college basketball.

Each year spectators on hand for the game are to abide by one sweeping edict that fans -- especially students -- take quite seriously: dress up Halloween-style and prepare to cause mayhem when Taylor scores its 10th point of the game. This year was no different. Squaring off against Grace Christian University, it took them close to five minutes of action to reach that mark.

The wait was worth it, however, with fans dressed up like Jim Harbaugh, Jesus, giraffes, hot dogs and Teletubbies, among other things, collectively storming the court when they reached the threshold.

Taylor University calls it the Silent Night Game, fittingly, because the crowd takes part in singing the song (as you can see in the opening moments of the video embedded above.) It's the 22nd edition of the spectacular event, and each year it draws national headlines because of the sheer frenzy created when Taylor reaches its 10th point.

Taylor would go on to lose 73-71 to Grace Christian, the first time Taylor has lost on Silent Night, but the tradition nonetheless remains one of the best in the sport.