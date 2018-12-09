Taylor University holds traditional Silent Night game, comes out on losing end for first time
Fans rushed the court and went bonkers after Taylor scored its 10th point of the evening on Friday night
The annual Silent Night game at Taylor University is one of the most underrated, underappreciated traditions in all of college basketball.
Each year spectators on hand for the game are to abide by one sweeping edict that fans -- especially students -- take quite seriously: dress up Halloween-style and prepare to cause mayhem when Taylor scores its 10th point of the game. This year was no different. Squaring off against Grace Christian University, it took them close to five minutes of action to reach that mark.
The wait was worth it, however, with fans dressed up like Jim Harbaugh, Jesus, giraffes, hot dogs and Teletubbies, among other things, collectively storming the court when they reached the threshold.
Taylor University calls it the Silent Night Game, fittingly, because the crowd takes part in singing the song (as you can see in the opening moments of the video embedded above.) It's the 22nd edition of the spectacular event, and each year it draws national headlines because of the sheer frenzy created when Taylor reaches its 10th point.
Taylor would go on to lose 73-71 to Grace Christian, the first time Taylor has lost on Silent Night, but the tradition nonetheless remains one of the best in the sport.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cuse wins on Battle's big bucket
Battle took over in the second half and finished with a game-high 26 points
-
UK falls in OT to Seton Hall
UK wasted Keldon Johnson's half-court shot to force OT in a loss to the Pirates
-
A&M, BC cancel game due to rain
BC and A&M couldn't agree to rescheduling the game later in the evening or on Sunday
-
FSU vs. UConn odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Connecticut vs. FSU game 10,000...
-
Michigan State vs. Florida: How to watch
The Gators have a huge opportunity to boost their resume at home vs. the No. 10 Spartans
-
Top 25 And 1: No. 5 Nevada passes test
The Wolf Pack rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Arizona State in Los Angeles