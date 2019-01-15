TCU basketball player awarded a scholarship in a hilarious fake-out stunt with campus police
The sudden turn from in trouble to on scholarship never gets old
Walk-on college players being creatively rewarded with scholarships never, ever gets old. It's often presented in a touching moment, as teammates hoot and holler in excitement over the windfall that will pay the players' way for a year, and sometimes longer.
But a new trend in the sport of rewarded scholarships with a mix of scare tactics might top the more touching tactics.
TCU basketball went with the latter this week in turning Owen Ashieris into a scholarship player, when it recruited help from campus police to pull off a stunt and announce he's been put on full-ride.
Michigan's Andrew Dakich was awarded a scholarship in similar fashion in 2017, but in that instance, the cops barged into his living quarters unannounced. TCU, at least, made its announcement in a team setting.
There is no right or wrong way to go about giving scholarships to walk-ons, but in terms of entertainment value, any stunt that involves police, a potential investigation and raucous cheers from teammates should be considered a success.
