TCU, Hawaii Pacific cancel game when HPU player dies after collapsing in a game last week

Hawaii Pacific basketball player Emil Isovic died Wednesday, a little more than a week after he collapsed during a game. He was 21.

Isovic's collapse happened during a timeout while sitting on the bench during HPU's game against Southern Nazarene on Dec. 18, according to the Star Advertiser. Following his collapse, he was treated at the scene by nurses and trainers before being transported to the hospital. The game was cancelled. He spent the last week recovering in the hospital, but never regained consciousness.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Emil's family and to all of you," HPU athletic director Sam Moku said in a statement. "There aren't words to express how much Emil will be missed. May we find comfort in one another's company and solace in the memories of a young man who made an unforgettable impression on our hearts."

HPU had been scheduled to play TCU on Friday evening in Honolulu, but under the circumstances, it was cancelled.

"Under the current circumstances, it was not appropriate to play the game," TCU said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Hawaii Pacific and the basketball team at this time."

Isovic, a Swedish native, was a sophomore. As a freshman last season for the Sharks, he played in 26 games and recorded 34 rebounds, 16 assists, 15 steals and 105 points.