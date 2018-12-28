TCU, Hawaii Pacific cancel game when HPU player dies after collapsing in a game last week
The player, Emil Isovic, collapsed during a game last week and died Wednesday
Hawaii Pacific basketball player Emil Isovic died Wednesday, a little more than a week after he collapsed during a game. He was 21.
Isovic's collapse happened during a timeout while sitting on the bench during HPU's game against Southern Nazarene on Dec. 18, according to the Star Advertiser. Following his collapse, he was treated at the scene by nurses and trainers before being transported to the hospital. The game was cancelled. He spent the last week recovering in the hospital, but never regained consciousness.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Emil's family and to all of you," HPU athletic director Sam Moku said in a statement. "There aren't words to express how much Emil will be missed. May we find comfort in one another's company and solace in the memories of a young man who made an unforgettable impression on our hearts."
HPU had been scheduled to play TCU on Friday evening in Honolulu, but under the circumstances, it was cancelled.
"Under the current circumstances, it was not appropriate to play the game," TCU said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Hawaii Pacific and the basketball team at this time."
Isovic, a Swedish native, was a sophomore. As a freshman last season for the Sharks, he played in 26 games and recorded 34 rebounds, 16 assists, 15 steals and 105 points.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Georgia Tech vs. Kennesaw State game...
-
Detroit vs. Youngstown St. odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Youngstown State vs. Detroit game 10,000...
-
Big East mid-terms: Nova the pick to win
Is slumping Villanova still the best team? CBS Sports' expert panel makes their top-to-bottom...
-
Power rankings: Duke No. 1
An SEC team jumps into the rankings this week, and Oklahoma is now in the top 10
-
Court report: A look back at 2018
Matt Norlander's weekly look inside college hoops starts with a look back on the biggest games...
-
Podcast: Is Zion the top POY candidate?
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the top players, coaches, surprises and disappointments...