Alcorn State Braves @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-4, TCU 4-0

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

TCU will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again and welcome the Alcorn State Braves, where tip off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 364 points over their last four contests.

TCU has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 22 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Delta Devils 86-52 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, as TCU did.

TCU's win on Friday was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Jameer Nelson Jr., who scored 13 points along with 5 steals. Emanuel Miller was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 5 assists.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Spartans, falling 81-49. Alcorn State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Horned Frogs pushed their record up to 4-0 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 91.0 points per game. As for the Braves, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-4.

While only TCU took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As mentioned, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 27 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: TCU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alcorn State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

TCU is a big 27-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

