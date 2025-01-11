Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: BYU 10-4, TCU 8-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the TCU Horned Frogs and the BYU Cougars are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

TCU is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell victim to a painful 65-46 loss at the hands of Houston on Monday. The game marked the Horned Frogs' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, TCU struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

BYU has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 72-67 to Texas Tech on Tuesday. It was the first time this season that the Cougars let down their fans at home.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Mawot Mag, who went 5 for 9 en route to 11 points plus five rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Houston on Saturday.

TCU's defeat dropped their record down to 8-6. As for BYU, their loss ended a 14-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 10-4.

TCU came up short against BYU in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 87-75. Will TCU have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

BYU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.