Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, TCU looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 34-27 lead against Colorado.

TCU entered the match with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Colorado hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Colorado Buffaloes @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Colorado 9-11, TCU 10-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Colorado Buffaloes and the TCU Horned Frogs are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Both have had a bumpy ride up to this point with nine consecutive losses for the Buffaloes and three for the Horned Frogs.

The experts predicted Colorado would be headed in after a victory, but Arizona State made sure that didn't happen. Colorado fell just short of Arizona State by a score of 70-68 on Tuesday.

Trevor Baskin put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points plus four steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Arizona last Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Bangot Dak, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and two blocks.

Colorado struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 16.5 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matchups they've fallen to only 10.4 per game.

Meanwhile, TCU came up short against Texas Tech on Wednesday and fell 71-57.

Colorado's loss dropped their record down to 9-11. As for TCU, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-10.

Colorado is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

TCU is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.