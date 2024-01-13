Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Houston 14-1, TCU 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Houston Cougars and the TCU Horned Frogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Houston's defense has only allowed 50.3 points per game this season, so TCU's offense will have their work cut out for TCU.

Houston unfortunately witnessed the end of their 14-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 57-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cyclones. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Houston has scored all season.

Emanuel Sharp put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 20 points along with five rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Houston struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs earned a 80-71 win over the Sooners on Wednesday.

Emanuel Miller was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 27 points along with nine rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Jameer Nelson Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Cougars' defeat ended a 12-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 14-1. As for the Horned Frogs, their win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-3.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.