Who's Playing

Houston Cougars @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Houston 14-1, TCU 12-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

TCU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The TCU Horned Frogs and the Houston Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Houston took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on TCU, who comes in off a win.

Last Wednesday, the Horned Frogs beat the Sooners 80-71.

Emanuel Miller was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 27 points along with nine rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jameer Nelson Jr., who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, after a string of 14 wins, Houston's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They took a 57-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cyclones. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Houston has scored all season.

The losing side was boosted by Emanuel Sharp, who scored 20 points along with five rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Houston struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Horned Frogs' victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-3. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 24.89 points. As for the Cougars, their loss ended a 12-game streak of away wins dating back to last season and brought them to 14-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as TCU and Houston are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TCU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.1 points per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

While only Houston took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Houston is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This will be TCU's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

Houston is a 4-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cougars slightly, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

