Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, TCU looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 27-22 lead against Kansas State.

If TCU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-5 in no time. On the other hand, Kansas State will have to make due with a 7-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Kansas State Wildcats @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Kansas State 7-5, TCU 7-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $38.00

What to Know

Kansas State and TCU are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Kansas State will head into Monday's matchup on the come-up: they were handed a 19-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Cincinnati on Monday. Kansas State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 70-67 victory over Cincinnati. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Wildcats as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Coleman Hawkins was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. David N'Guessan was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, TCU came up short against Arizona on Monday and fell 90-81.

Despite their loss, TCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Noah Reynolds, who went 9 for 16 en route to 23 points plus seven assists, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Ernest Udeh Jr., who dropped a double-double on ten points and 14 rebounds.

Kansas State's victory bumped their record up to 7-5. As for TCU, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 7-5.

Kansas State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 4-8 ATS record.

While only Kansas State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They are a gamble against the spread as they sit with a 4-8 ATS record.

Odds

TCU is a 3.5-point favorite against Kansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

TCU and Kansas State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.