Oklahoma Sooners @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Oklahoma 20-11, TCU 20-11

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners are set to clash at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at T-Mobile Center in a Big 12 postseason contest. Coming off a loss in a game TCU was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The matchup between TCU and UCF on Saturday hardly resembled the 68-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Horned Frogs fell just short of the Knights by a score of 79-77. The game was a 36-36 toss-up at halftime, but TCU couldn't quite close it out.

Despite their loss, TCU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jameer Nelson Jr., who scored 15 points along with four steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Chuck O'Bannon Jr., who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 16.8% worse than the opposition, a fact Oklahoma found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 94-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Longhorns. Oklahoma has not had much luck with Texas recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

Oklahoma's loss came about despite a quality game from Rivaldo Soares, who scored 21 points. Another player making a difference was Jalon Moore, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Horned Frogs have traveled a rocky road recently having lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 20-11 record this season. As for the Sooners, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 20-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TCU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

TCU was able to grind out a solid win over Oklahoma when the teams last played back in January, winning 80-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for TCU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

TCU is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Oklahoma has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TCU.