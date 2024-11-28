Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Santa Clara 2-4, TCU 4-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Acrisure Arena -- Palm Springs, California

TV: tru TV

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs will face off against the Santa Clara Broncos at 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Acrisure Arena. The Horned Frogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.6 points per game this season.

TCU took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed last Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 71-48 margin over Alcorn State. The Horned Frogs were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

TCU's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but David Punch led the charge by posting ten points plus seven rebounds and five blocks. Punch is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Trazarien White, who earned 14 points in addition to three steals.

TCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Alcorn State only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara suffered their closest loss since December 13, 2023 on Saturday. They lost 71-69 to Stanford on a last-minute jump shot From Jaylen Blakes.

Christoph Tilly put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points.

TCU's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1. As for Santa Clara, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: TCU has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

TCU is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 1-4 ATS record.

Odds

Santa Clara is a 3.5-point favorite against TCU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Broncos slightly, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

Santa Clara won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.