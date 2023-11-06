Who's Playing

Southern Utah Jaguars @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Southern Utah 0-0, TCU 0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.89

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs will host the Southern Utah Jaguars to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET on November 6th at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena.

A deciding factor in this game could be blocks, as these two teams wound up on other sides of the spectrum last year. TCU finished last season ranked 26th in the nation in blocks, having averaged 4.5 per game. Southern Utah, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 307th with 2.3 per game.

Looking back to last season, TCU finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. On the other hand, Southern Utah sure didn't have their best season, finishing 15-16.

As for their game on Monday, the game looks promising for TCU, as the team is favored by a full 27 points. They finished last season with a 16-15 record against the spread.

TCU ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 13-5 when favored last season. Horned Frogs fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every matchup netted those bettors $1,368.94. Sadly, Southern Utah will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 3-8 as such last year.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 27-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.