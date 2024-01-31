Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between TCU and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-36 lead against Texas Tech.

If TCU keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 16-5 in no time. On the other hand, Texas Tech will have to make due with a 16-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Texas Tech Red Raiders @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Texas Tech 16-3, TCU 15-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $92.66

What to Know

After two games on the road, TCU is heading back home. The TCU Horned Frogs and the Texas Tech Red Raiders will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

It may have taken triple overtime to finish the job, but TCU ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 105-102 win over the Bears. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Jameer Nelson Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 30 points along with four steals. That's the first time this season that he scored 30 or more points. Emanuel Miller was another key contributor, scoring 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, even though Oklahoma scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, Texas Tech still came out on top. The Red Raiders pulled ahead with a 85-84 photo finish over the Sooners. 85 seems to be a good number for Texas Tech as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Chance McMillian, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 0 assists. Those 27 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Warren Washington, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Horned Frogs' victory bumped their record up to 15-5. As for the Red Raiders, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 16-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TCU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.6 points per game. However, it's not like Texas Tech struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

TCU barely slipped by Texas Tech when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 83-82. Does TCU have another victory up their sleeve, or will Texas Tech turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

TCU is a 5-point favorite against Texas Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Texas Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against TCU.