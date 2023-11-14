Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 1-1, TCU 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

The UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros will head out on the road to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. UT-Rio Grande Valley might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Friday.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact UT-Rio Grande Valley found out the hard way. They suffered a grim 100-79 defeat to the Coyotes. UT-Rio Grande Valley was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 61-27.

Meanwhile, TCU entered their matchup on Thursday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past the Mavericks 82-60. The victory made it back-to-back wins for TCU.

TCU relied on the efforts of Emanuel Miller, who earned 17 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 steals, and JaKobe Coles, who earned 21 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Coyotes' win bumped their season record to 2-0 while the Vaqueros' defeat dropped theirs to 1-1.

UT-Rio Grande Valley must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 26-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with a 13-14 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for UT-Rio Grande Valley considering the team was a sub-par 8-15 as the underdog last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $736.14. On the other hand, TCU will play as the favorite, and the team was 13-5 as such last season.





The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

