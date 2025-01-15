Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Utah 9-6, TCU 9-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the TCU Horned Frogs and the Utah Utes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The timing is sure in the Horned Frogs' favor as the team sits on nine straight wins at home while the Utes have been banged up by five consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

On Saturday, TCU didn't have too much breathing room in their game against BYU, but they still walked away with a 71-67 victory.

TCU can attribute much of their success to Noah Reynolds, who scored 21 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Utah finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They blew past Okla. State 83-62 on Saturday. The Utes have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 21 points or more this season.

Utah got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jake Wahlin out in front who made all 5 shots he took racking up 16 points. The dominant performance also gave Wahlin a new career-high in threes (three). Another player making a difference was Keanu Dawes, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Utah was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Okla. State only posted nine.

TCU's victory bumped their record up to 9-6. As for Utah, their win bumped their record up to an identical 9-6.

TCU didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Utah in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, but they still walked away with a 75-71 victory. Will TCU repeat their success, or does Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

TCU has won both of the games they've played against Utah in the last 4 years.