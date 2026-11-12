TCU is on the verge of landing Saint Louis star Robbie Avila in a bombshell November transfer portal acquisition, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Avila was granted a fifth year of eligibility thanks to a preliminary injunction last week, but the College Sports Commission blocked Saint Louis from adding the reigning A-10 Player of the Year to the roster because the Billikens already had a full 15-man team. Adding Avila would have violated the roster limits imposed by the injunctive relief settlement in House v. NCAA.

"Mr. Avila may be eligible to play college basketball this season, but there is no roster slot available for him at Saint Louis University," the CSC released in a statement.

Saint Louis was not going to cut a player from the active roster, so Avila is pivoting to TCU to get on the floor. TCU has 15 players on the roster as well, but one of its walk-ons was a DSA (designated student-athlete). DSAs are exempt from counting toward the 15-man cap, essentially opening a spot for Jamie Dixon to add Avila to the team. It's still unclear when Avila will be able to actually play for TCU, but the roster cap will not be a hindrance.

Avila averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season while shooting a sizzling 41% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-10 bespectacled big man is one of the most recognizable names in college hoops. Dubbed Milk Chamberlain, Larry Nerd, Cream Abdul-Jabbar or Rob Wave, Avila was tied at the hip with Saint Louis coach Josh Schertz for the past four seasons. Avila and Schertz took Indiana State to new heights before heading to Saint Louis in 2024. Avila was the face of a Billikens club that won a school-record 29 games last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual National Champion, Michigan.

Avila believed his college basketball career was over, but the wave of 5-in-5 litigation opened the door for a return to college basketball. Playing at Saint Louis was the plan, until the CSC dropped the hammer regarding the roster-limit snafu.

What Avila's addition means for TCU (and Saint Louis) moving forward

For TCU, it's a no-brainer. A void at the 5-spot had emerged, especially parlayed with an injury to Texas Tech transfer shot-blocker Luke Bamgboye. The Horned Frogs have not looked overly impressive on the young season. Needing double overtime to escape Louisiana-Monroe's upset bid on Tuesday was especially notable. Avila could be a much-needed shot in the arm for a TCU offense that can get potent in a hurry. Mismatch-hunting forward Xavier Edmonds next to a stretch 5 like Avila, who can pass, dribble and shoot, should work nicely together for TCU coach Jamie Dixon, who is trying to reach the Big Dance for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

When Avila was on the floor, Saint Louis shot a whopping 63% at the rim. The layup is the most efficient shot in basketball, and nearly half (45% to be exact) of Saint Louis' shots came at the rim thanks to Avila's ability to draw shot-blockers away from the basket and make reads as a passer. TCU can use plenty of those same principles. There are some rim-protection and guarding-in-space limitations with Avila, but TCU's best defense may be an offense that forces you to take it out of the net time and time again.

While it's a letdown for Saint Louis, the sky-high expectations don't change. Saint Louis dominated Missouri, 90-84, on Friday with Avila watching from the bench. Colorado transfer Alon Michaeli looks like a snug fit at the 5 for the Billikens because he has that pass-dribble-shoot archetype that Schertz weaponizes in his offense. This SLU roster is still packed with shooting and switchable wings. Saint Louis remains one of the A-10's best rosters and the co-favorite with VCU to win the league.

It just has one fewer pair of goggles.