The No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils play the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs in a West Region matchup of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday night. The Sun Devils lost to Arizona 78-59 in the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament on March 10. Likewise, TCU fell short to Texas 66-60 in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament in a March 10 contest.

Tipoff from Ball Arena in Denver is set for 10:05 p.m. ET. The Horned Frogs are 5-point favorites in the latest Arizona State vs. TCU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5.

Arizona State vs. TCU: Horned Frogs -5

Arizona State vs. TCU over/under: 141.5 points

Arizona State vs. TCU money line: Horned Frogs -225, Sun Devils +185

ASU: Sun Devils are 5-2 ATS in their last seven neutral site games

TCU: Horned Frogs are 16-5-1 ATS in their last 22 games following a straight-up loss



Why TCU can cover

Junior Mike Miles Jr. is a combo guard who can score a bunch of points in a hurry. Miles Jr. has the quickness and ball handles to consistently get into the lane. The Texas native is averaging a team-best 17.3 points with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. On March 9 against Kansas State, Miles Jr. logged 22 points, four assists and went 4-of-7 from deep.

Senior forward Emanuel Miller is a smooth two-way presence in the frontcourt. Miller owns good athleticism with long arms to finish above the rim with ease. The Ontario native puts up 12.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and shoots 51% from the field. In the March 1 contest versus Texas, Miller had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Why Arizona State can cover

Senior guard Desmond Cambridge Jr. is an athletic force who can catch fire in a flash. Cambridge Jr. has good range to pair with his quick release from beyond the arc. The Tennessee native is a willing defender with good instincts in passing lanes. Cambridge Jr. averages 13.8 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. On March 9 against USC, he racked up 27 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Junior guard DJ Horne provides the Sun Devils with another quick and shifty scorer in the backcourt. Horne knows how to get in the lane and break down the defense constantly. The North Carolina native can score at all three levels. Horne logs 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. In his last outing against Nevada, he notched 20 points, two assists and knocked down 4 3-pointers.

