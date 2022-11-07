Who's Playing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ No. 14 TCU

What to Know

The #14 TCU Horned Frogs and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU was 21-13 last season and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Arizona Wildcats 85-80. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 7-24 year, Arkansas-Pine Bluff is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.