TCU vs. Baylor: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Baylor @ TCU

Current Records: Baylor 25-2; TCU 15-13

What to Know

The #2 Baylor Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Baylor won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.

Baylor didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats at home on Tuesday as they won 85-66. Baylor got double-digit scores from five players: guard Matthew Mayer (19), guard Jared Butler (16), guard Davion Mitchell (14), guard MaCio Teague (13), and forward Freddie Gillespie (10).

Meanwhile, TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 65-59 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Edric Dennis Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.

Baylor is now 25-2 while TCU sits at 15-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bears come into the game boasting the 18th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.5. But TCU is even better: they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with five on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Bears are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 126

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won six out of their last nine games against TCU.