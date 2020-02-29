TCU vs. Baylor: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch TCU vs. Baylor basketball game
Who's Playing
Baylor @ TCU
Current Records: Baylor 25-2; TCU 15-13
What to Know
The #2 Baylor Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Baylor won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
Baylor didn't have too much trouble with the Kansas State Wildcats at home on Tuesday as they won 85-66. Baylor got double-digit scores from five players: guard Matthew Mayer (19), guard Jared Butler (16), guard Davion Mitchell (14), guard MaCio Teague (13), and forward Freddie Gillespie (10).
Meanwhile, TCU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 65-59 to the Iowa State Cyclones. Guard Edric Dennis Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes with 3-for-12 shooting and five turnovers.
Baylor is now 25-2 while TCU sits at 15-13. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Bears come into the game boasting the 18th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at 4.5. But TCU is even better: they rank 13th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with five on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Bears are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 126
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Baylor have won six out of their last nine games against TCU.
- Feb 01, 2020 - Baylor 68 vs. TCU 52
- Feb 02, 2019 - Baylor 90 vs. TCU 64
- Jan 05, 2019 - TCU 85 vs. Baylor 81
- Feb 24, 2018 - TCU 82 vs. Baylor 72
- Jan 02, 2018 - TCU 81 vs. Baylor 78
- Feb 11, 2017 - Baylor 70 vs. TCU 52
- Jan 21, 2017 - Baylor 62 vs. TCU 53
- Feb 27, 2016 - Baylor 86 vs. TCU 71
- Jan 13, 2016 - Baylor 82 vs. TCU 54
