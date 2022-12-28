Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ No. 18 TCU

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-7; TCU 10-1

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears' road trip will continue as they head to Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the #18 TCU Horned Frogs. TCU should still be feeling good after a win, while the Bears will be looking to get back in the win column.

Cent. Arkansas came up short against the Little Rock Trojans last week, falling 75-66.

Meanwhile, TCU ultimately received the gift of a 75-71 victory from a begrudging Utah squad last Wednesday. Among those leading the charge for them was forward Emanuel Miller, who had 21 points along with seven rebounds.

Cent. Arkansas have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 24.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Cent. Arkansas is now 5-7 while the Horned Frogs sit at 10-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bears are second worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.3 on average. TCU's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 34th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 61.6. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.