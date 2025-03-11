The 2025 Big 12 Tournament will begin on Tuesday and one first-round matchup will pit the No. 9 seed TCU Horned Frogs against the No. 16 seed Colorado Buffaloes. TCU went 16-15 overall this season and was 9-11 in the Big 12 while Colorado has a 12-19 record with a 3-17 mark in the conference. These programs split their two head-to-head meetings this season, with Colorado winning 76-56 as a 2.5-point home favorite on March 8 while TCU won 68-57 as a 6.5-point favorite at home on Feb. 2.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. The Horned Frogs are 2.5-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. Colorado odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 133.5. Before making any Colorado vs. TCU picks or 2025 Big 12 Tournament bets, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on TCU vs. Colorado. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Colorado vs. TCU:

TCU vs. Colorado spread: TCU -2.5

TCU vs. Colorado over/under: 133.5 points

TCU vs. Colorado money line: TCU -142, Colorado +119

TCU vs. Colorado streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back TCU

Jaime Dixon has led TCU to the NCAA Tournament in each of the last three seasons, but he'll need to steal a bid through the Big 12 Tournament to make it four trips in a row. The Horned Frogs have struggled from beyond the arc this season, ranking 347th in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (29.9%) and 16th out of 16 Big 12 teams with a 28.1% mark from distance in conference play.

However, TCU still defends the 3-point line well, ranking 55th in Division I by allowing opponents to shoot only 31.4% from beyond the arc. The Horned Frogs have also covered the spread in two of their last three games entering the conference tournament. During TCU's win over Colorado on Feb. 2, David Punch led the team with 19 points and Noah Reynolds had 11 points and six assists.

Why you should back Colorado

The Buffaloes have had a difficult season overall, but they have covered the spread in seven of their last nine games and closed their regular season with a dominant win over TCU on Saturday. Julian Hammond III had 19 points and seven assists in the victory while Trevor Baskin had a significant impact with eight points, 16 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Colorado enjoyed a staggering 45-26 advantage over TCU on the glass in that contest and had a +2.5 rebounding margin on average this season despite the fact that nobody on the team averaged more than 4.9 rebounds per game. All three of the program's conference wins have come this month.

How to make TCU vs. Colorado picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 139 combined points.

