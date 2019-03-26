TCU vs. Creighton odds: 2019 NIT picks, predictions from model on 11-5 run

A trip to New York to play in the semifinals of the 2019 NIT at Madison Square Garden will be on the line Tuesday when the TCU Horned Frogs host the Creighton Bluejays. TCU (22-13) has recorded double-digit wins over Sam Houston State and Nebraska in the first two rounds of the NIT. Creighton (20-14) has been almost as impressive, beating Loyola-Chicago and Memphis to advance to the NIT quarterfinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs are favored by four in the latest TCU vs. Creighton odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 151.5. Before making any TCU vs. Creighton picks of your own, see the 2019 NIT predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that the Horned Frogs' Desmond Bane is arguably hotter than any player in the country right now. Over the last five games, the junior guard is shooting a blistering 63.1 percent from the field and an even more absurd 64.5 percent on 3-pointers. In that span, he's averaging 21.6 points and 6.8 rebounds. TCU went 4-1 in those games, with the only loss coming to Big 12 co-champion Kansas State.

The Horned Frogs also defend the 3-point line well. They allow opponents to shoot just 30.4 percent from beyond the arc, second best in the Big 12 and 23rd best in the country. That quality will come in handy against a Creighton team that's averaging 10.7 made 3-pointers per game, 10th most in the nation.

But just because Bane and the Horned Frogs are playing their best basketball does not guarantee they will cover the TCU vs. Creighton spread and advance in the 2019 NIT bracket.

The Bluejays will have the advantage in depth when the teams meet Tuesday night. Creighton rotated nine players in the second round win against Memphis and had just three who played more than 30 minutes. The Horned Frogs, however, played only seven in the win against Nebraska.

Sophomore guard Ty-Shon Alexander leads the team in scoring at 15.9 points per game. But no Bluejay has been better lately than junior forward Martin Krampelj, who's averaging 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds in the team's last 24 games.

