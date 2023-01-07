Who's Playing

Iowa State @ TCU

Current Records: Iowa State 11-2; TCU 13-1

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #25 Iowa State Cyclones and the #17 TCU Horned Frogs will face off at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with TCU winning the first 59-44 on the road and the Cyclones taking the second 54-51.

Iowa State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday, sneaking past 63-60. Iowa State's guard Caleb Grill looked sharp as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points.

Speaking of close games: TCU skirted by the Baylor Bears 88-87 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. with 0:04 remaining. TCU's guard Mike Miles Jr. did his thing and had 33 points.

The Cyclones are expected to lose this next one by 6. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Iowa State up to 11-2 and the Horned Frogs to 13-1. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Iowa State ranks third in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 20.2 on average. TCU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 18th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.25

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cyclones, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

TCU have won nine out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.