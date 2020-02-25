TCU vs. Iowa State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 25 predictions from proven model

The Iowa State Cyclones and the TCU Horned Frogs are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones are 11-16 overall and 10-5 at home, while TCU is 15-12 overall and 1-7 on the road. TCU has lost seven of its past nine games. Iowa State has also lost seven of its past nine. The Cyclones are favored by two points in the latest Iowa State vs. TCU odds, while the over-under is set at 138.5. Before entering any TCU vs. Iowa State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Iowa State vs. TCU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for TCU vs. Iowa State:

Iowa State vs. TCU spread: Iowa State -2

Iowa State vs. TCU over-under: 138 points

Iowa State vs. TCU money line: Iowa State -133, TCU 111

What you need to know about TCU

TCU was able to score an overtime victory over the No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers this past Saturday, 67-60. Kevin Samuel picked up 19 points along with eight boards and five blocks. He scored six points in OT. RJ Nembhard added 16 points.

TCU won the last meeting with Iowa State on January 4 in overtime, 81-79.

What you need to know about Iowa State

Iowa State has to be aching after a tough 87-57 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders this past Saturday. Prentiss Nixon had a rough evening: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-15 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 39 minutes on the court. Texas Tech used a 16-4 run to blow the game open midway through the first half. Solomon Young led Iowa State with 16 points. It was the Cyclones' third double-digit home loss of the season against the Big 12's top three teams.

How to make TCU vs. Iowa State picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Iowa State vs. TCU 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins TCU vs. Iowa State? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Iowa State vs. TCU spread you need to jump on Tuesday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.