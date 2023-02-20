Who's Playing
Kansas @ TCU
Current Records: Kansas 22-5; TCU 18-9
What to Know
The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #5 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday TCU proved too difficult a challenge. The Horned Frogs made easy work of the Cowboys and carried off a 100-75 victory. Among those leading the charge for TCU was guard Damion Baugh, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 dimes.
Meanwhile, Kansas strolled past the Baylor Bears with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 87-71. Kansas got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Jalen Wilson out in front dropping a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, TCU is expected to win a tight contest Monday. They have been good against the spread at home while the Jayhawks have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.
The wins brought the Horned Frogs up to 18-9 and Kansas to 22-5. TCU is 12-5 after wins this season, Kansas 18-3.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Kansas have won 14 out of their last 17 games against TCU.
- Jan 21, 2023 - TCU 83 vs. Kansas 60
- Mar 11, 2022 - Kansas 75 vs. TCU 62
- Mar 03, 2022 - Kansas 72 vs. TCU 68
- Mar 01, 2022 - TCU 74 vs. Kansas 64
- Jan 28, 2021 - Kansas 59 vs. TCU 51
- Jan 05, 2021 - Kansas 93 vs. TCU 64
- Mar 04, 2020 - Kansas 75 vs. TCU 66
- Feb 08, 2020 - Kansas 60 vs. TCU 46
- Feb 11, 2019 - Kansas 82 vs. TCU 77
- Jan 09, 2019 - Kansas 77 vs. TCU 68
- Feb 06, 2018 - Kansas 71 vs. TCU 64
- Jan 06, 2018 - Kansas 88 vs. TCU 84
- Mar 09, 2017 - TCU 85 vs. Kansas 82
- Feb 22, 2017 - Kansas 87 vs. TCU 68
- Dec 30, 2016 - Kansas 86 vs. TCU 80
- Feb 06, 2016 - Kansas 75 vs. TCU 56
- Jan 16, 2016 - Kansas 70 vs. TCU 63