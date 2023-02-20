Who's Playing

Kansas @ TCU

Current Records: Kansas 22-5; TCU 18-9

What to Know

The #22 TCU Horned Frogs and the #5 Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 clash at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 20 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday TCU proved too difficult a challenge. The Horned Frogs made easy work of the Cowboys and carried off a 100-75 victory. Among those leading the charge for TCU was guard Damion Baugh, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 dimes.

Meanwhile, Kansas strolled past the Baylor Bears with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 87-71. Kansas got their win on the backs of several key players, and it was forward Jalen Wilson out in front dropping a double-double on 21 points and 13 rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, TCU is expected to win a tight contest Monday. They have been good against the spread at home while the Jayhawks have been good against the spread on the road, so something will have to give.

The wins brought the Horned Frogs up to 18-9 and Kansas to 22-5. TCU is 12-5 after wins this season, Kansas 18-3.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $80.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas have won 14 out of their last 17 games against TCU.