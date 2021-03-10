The Big 12 Tournament begins on Wednesday evening in Kansas City. The first matchup of the night, and the tournament itself, pits TCU against Kansas State. TCU is 12-13 on the season after losing six of their last seven regular season games. Kansas State is just 8-19, though the Wildcats won three of the last four in the regular season.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Kansas City. William Hill Sportsbook lists TCU as a 3.5-point favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 127 in the latest TCU vs. Kansas State odds.

TCU vs. Kansas State spread: TCU -3.5

TCU vs. Kansas State over-under: 127 points

TCU vs. Kansas State money line: TCU -170, Kansas State +145

TCU: The Horned Frogs are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

KSU: The Wildcats are 5-4-1 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why TCU can cover



The Horned Frogs are an above-average offensive rebounding team, grabbing 28.9 percent of their own missed shots this season. TCU is also strong in creating free throw attempts, and the Horned Frogs convert three-pointers at a solid clip of 34.3 percent for the season. The Horned Frogs have the advantage of facing a Kansas State team that ranked dead-last in the Big 12 in effective field goal percentage allowed, block rate and steal rate defensively, and that could help to aid TCU's offensive efficiency.

Jamie Dixon's team is strong at keeping opponents off the free throw line defensively, and TCU led the Big 12 in limiting three-point attempts by the opposition. Against a Kansas State team that was the worst offensive group in the conference this season, there is a path to defensive success.

Why Kansas State can cover

Kansas State is playing its best basketball of the season, with TCU stumbling down the stretch. On top of that, the Wildcats have a few strengths offensively, posting a 29.8 percent offensive rebound rate and leading the Big 12 in assisting on 55.9 percent of their field goals in conference games. TCU allows opponents to shoot 50.8 percent on two-point attempts this season, and there are avenues to the rim against the Horned Frogs.

Kansas State is above-average in creating turnovers, forcing a giveaway on 19.0 percent of defensive possessions, and TCU has a poor turnover rate on both ends of the floor. The Wildcats are also a solid defensive rebounding team, ranking second in the conference during Big 12 play, and Kansas State could benefit from TCU's struggles at the free throw line, with the Horned Frogs making only 67.6 percent at the charity stripe this season.

How to make Kansas State vs. TCU picks

